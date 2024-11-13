Sea Limited Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Shares Rise on Revenue Growth

Sea Limited SE reported adjusted earnings of 54 cents per share in the third quarter of 2024, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.47%. It had posted earnings of 6 cents in the year-ago quarter.



SE’s earnings lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average negative earnings surprise being 55.54%.



Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.



Revenues of $4.3 billion increased 30.8% on a year-over-year basis, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.59%. The uptick was primarily driven by growth in Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) for e-commerce and the credit business.

Shares jumped 10.46% to close at $107.65 on Nov. 12 following the third-quarter 2024 results. Sea Limited’s shares have surged 164.7% year to date compared with the Zack Computer and Technology sector’s rise of 29.5%.

SE’s Top-Line Details

Digital Entertainment revenues were $497.8 million, marking a year-over-year decline of 15.9%.



Quarterly active users were 628.5 million, up 15.5% year over year.



Quarterly paying users of 50.2 million increased 23.9% year over year. The paying user ratio was 8% in the second quarter compared with 7.5% in the year-ago quarter.



Average bookings per user in the reported quarter were 89 cents compared with 82 cents in the year-ago quarter.



Garena segment reported strong growth in the third quarter, with total bookings reaching $556.5 million, marking a 24.3% year-over-year increase, driven by Free Fire and above 100 million daily active users.



E-commerce and other services’ revenues totaled $3.4 billion, up 41.2% year over year.



The uptick was driven by the robust performance in Shopee, with gross orders rising 24.2% and GMV growing 25.2% year over year.



Shopee segment maintained its market leadership in Asia, with average monthly active buyers increasing more than 20% year over year in the third quarter.



Sales of goods increased 38.9% year over year to $418 million in the third quarter of 2024.



Digital Financial Services’ revenues increased 38% year over year to $615.7 million. The uptick was driven by strong growth in its loan book, which reached $4.6 billion, up 73.2%.



Non-performing loans over 90 days were stable at 1.2% of total consumer and SME loans in the reported quarter.

Sea Limited’s Operating Details

Gross profit increased 29.1% year over year to $1.86 billion in the third quarter of 2024.



Adjusted EBITDA was $521.3 million compared with an EBITDA of $35.3 million in the year-ago quarter.



Digital Entertainment's adjusted EBITDA was $314.4 million, rising 34.4% from $234 million in the year-ago quarter.



E-commerce adjusted EBITDA was $34.4 million against a loss of $346.5 million incurred in the year-ago quarter.



Digital Financial Services adjusted EBITDA reached $187.9 million, up 13.4% year-over-year from $165.7 million.

SE’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Sept. 30, 2024, SE had cash and cash equivalents of $2.54 billion compared with $2.64 billion as of June 30, 2024.



The company generated $1.17 million in cash from operating activities in the reported quarter compared with $0.62 million in the previous quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.