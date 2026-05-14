SDOW Crosses Critical Technical Indicator

In the case of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30, the RSI reading has hit 27.7 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 87.2. A bullish investor could look at SDOW's 27.7 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), SDOW's low point in its 52 week range is $27.545 per share, with $50.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.92. ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 shares are currently trading down about 2.2% on the day.
Project your dividend income with confidence: Income Calendar tracks your income portfolio like a personal assistant.
Find out what 9 other oversold stocks you need to know about »
Also see: Stocks Being Sold By Hedge Funds
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SOND
Best Dividend Paying Stocks Analysts Like
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.