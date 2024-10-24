News & Insights

SDI Limited Prepares for Virtual Shareholder Meeting

October 24, 2024 — 10:19 pm EDT

SDI Limited (AU:SDI) has released an update.

SDI Limited announces a virtual meeting for shareholders, providing detailed instructions for participation and voting online. Shareholders need to verify their browser compatibility and have their shareholder number and postcode ready to access the meeting portal. Proxies will receive their proxy number beforehand, ensuring a seamless experience when casting votes on resolutions.

