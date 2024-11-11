News & Insights

Stocks

SDAI Limited Extends Loan Agreement with AREX

November 11, 2024 — 10:12 am EST

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kitchen Culture Holdings Ltd. (SG:5TI) has released an update.

SDAI Limited has announced a second side letter agreement with lender AREX, extending the repayment date for a S$4 million loan until June 2026. The updated agreement maintains all previous terms, except for the revised loan term. Investors may find this extension significant as it reflects the company’s ongoing financial strategies.

For further insights into SG:5TI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.