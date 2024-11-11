SDAI Limited Extends Loan Agreement with AREX

Kitchen Culture Holdings Ltd. (SG:5TI) has released an update.

SDAI Limited has announced a second side letter agreement with lender AREX, extending the repayment date for a S$4 million loan until June 2026. The updated agreement maintains all previous terms, except for the revised loan term. Investors may find this extension significant as it reflects the company’s ongoing financial strategies.

