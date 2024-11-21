SCWorx Regains Compliance With Nasdaq's Periodic Reporting Listing Standard

(RTTNews) - SCWorx Corp. (WORX), a provider of data management services to healthcare providers, announced on Thursday, that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing requirements related to periodic reporting.

Earlier this year, Nasdaq had informed SCWorx on multiple occasions that it was not meeting the periodic filing requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1). The company had missed deadlines for filing key reports, including its annual Form 10-K and quarterly Forms 10-Q for Q1 and Q2.

However, SCWorx has since filed its 2023 Form 10-K and the required 10-Q reports for Q1 and Q2 2024, and Nasdaq has confirmed that the company is now in compliance. As a result, SCWorx's common stock remains listed and continues to trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "WORX." All previously reported deficiencies have been addressed, and the matter is now considered closed.

WORX closed Thursday's trading at $0.98, up 6.52 %. In premarket trading today, the stock is down by 75.5 % at $1.71.

