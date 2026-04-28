Scully Royalty (SRL) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Scully Royalty Ltd. (Symbol: SRL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $6.84, changing hands as low as $6.26 per share. Scully Royalty Ltd. shares are currently trading off about 6.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SRL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SRL's low point in its 52 week range is $5.13 per share, with $10.3899 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.41.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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