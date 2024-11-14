News & Insights

SCREEN Holdings Focuses on Governance and Diversity

November 14, 2024 — 03:26 am EST

SCREEN Holdings Co (JP:7735) has released an update.

SCREEN Holdings Co. is committed to strengthening its corporate governance by enhancing transparency and efficiency, which includes strategic cross-shareholdings and promoting diversity in its workforce. The company is actively working to increase the representation of women in management positions and among its overall workforce, aiming for significant growth by 2031.

