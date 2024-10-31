Scout Security Reports Strong Revenue and Strategic Growth

Scout Security Ltd. (AU:SCT) has released an update.

Scout Security Ltd, a provider of security-as-a-service, reported AU$264k in quarterly cash inflows primarily from recurring revenue, with a focus on expanding its white label program. The company completed a $4.4m recapitalization and is pursuing a strategic acquisition to enhance its profitability. Additionally, Scout raised $1 million through a Rights Issue and Placement to support partnerships and growth opportunities.

