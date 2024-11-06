News & Insights

Stocks

Scotts Miracle-Gro sees 2025 EBITDA of $570M-$590M

November 06, 2024 — 09:25 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

On the company’s call, executives stated: “We’re for sure, a leaner company. The next step in our organization is to figure out how to operate as a much more efficient and effective team. It will not only include more cost reductions, but also lead to a creation of a structure and cultural mindset in which everyone is focused on the right things for the future of our company. And this will require us to be more flexible and move with speed to this end, Rich Turner has joined. My team is the head of human resources to lead this process and take a new look at the entire organization. Let’s shift to how we see 25 unfolding. You can expect us to go after more growth and bottom line improvement. We’re guiding to EBITDA of $570 to $590 million, an increase of 6% to 9% over 2020 for adjusted EBITDA. And we’re projecting sales growth of 2% in our consumer business, along with $20 million in EBITDA from Hawthorne Hawthorne to narrow, our focus will reduce top line sales but improve its margins.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on SMG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SMG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.