Scotts Miracle-Gro reports Q4 adjusted EPS ($2.31), consensus ($1.97)

November 06, 2024 — 07:17 am EST

Reports Q4 revenue $414.7M, consensus $399.78M. “Our performance in fiscal 2024 serves as a testament to our financial turnaround,” said Jim Hagedorn, chairman, CEO and president of ScottsMiracle-Gro. “We delivered upon or exceeded the goals we set this year and returned to managing the business with an eye toward future growth and value creation. We’ve established a foundation for our three-year growth plan that is grounded in my mid-term priorities, and we expect to make substantial progress against these priorities in 2025. It’s important to recognize that throughout our recovery journey, we have upheld our commitment to shareholders while investing in the core strengths of our business to enhance our ability to deliver improved returns.”

