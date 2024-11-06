News & Insights

Scotts Miracle-Gro calls 2025 EBITDA guidance ‘conservative’

November 06, 2024 — 10:40 am EST

On the company’s call, Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) executives stated: “I think over the last two years, we’ve proven out that we are going to make the right decisions for the generational health of The Scotts Miracle-Gro consumer. And yes, there were legacy investments that we were going out. There were cash flow flow issue that we’re having. There was an over-leveraged position that we had. We are announcing today that we feel better about the steps forward. This guidance, for all the questions that sit out there, kind of says, and we said it in our script, it’s conservative, which, by the way in this goes to all of our investors, you asked us to do. And so this is prudent steps to provide you with a path to numbers that secure our future.”

