Scottie Resources Plans Share Consolidation and New Initiatives

Scottie Resources Corp (TSE:SCOT) has released an update.
Scottie Resources Corp. announces a 6:1 share consolidation to enhance its marketing strategy and attract new investors. The company is also set to release a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate in 2025 and will initiate various technical programs to demonstrate the economic viability of its mining projects. These efforts aim to boost shareholder value and explore new opportunities in the mining sector.
