Scotiabank Upgrades Williams Companies (WMB)

Fintel reports that on February 13, 2026, Scotiabank upgraded their outlook for Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) from Sector Perform to Sector Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.16% Downside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for Williams Companies is $70.72/share. The forecasts range from a low of $54.76 to a high of $87.15. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.16% from its latest reported closing price of $72.28 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Williams Companies is 9,487MM, a decrease of 19.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,436 funds or institutions reporting positions in Williams Companies. This is an decrease of 246 owner(s) or 9.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WMB is 0.47%, an increase of 11.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.53% to 1,185,446K shares. The put/call ratio of WMB is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 48,586K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,917K shares , representing an increase of 13.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WMB by 12.75% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 43,924K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,496K shares , representing a decrease of 1.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WMB by 75.86% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 39,281K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,506K shares , representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WMB by 4.34% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 34,659K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,873K shares , representing an increase of 2.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WMB by 4.46% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 28,629K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,147K shares , representing a decrease of 1.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WMB by 52.22% over the last quarter.

