Scotiabank Upgrades Millicom International Cellular (TIGO)

Fintel reports that on September 20, 2024, Scotiabank upgraded their outlook for Millicom International Cellular (NasdaqGS:TIGO) from Sector Perform to Sector Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.25% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Millicom International Cellular is $30.13/share. The forecasts range from a low of $27.41 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 8.25% from its latest reported closing price of $27.83 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Millicom International Cellular is 6,184MM, an increase of 5.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 102 funds or institutions reporting positions in Millicom International Cellular. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 27.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TIGO is 0.22%, an increase of 20.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.92% to 9,445K shares. The put/call ratio of TIGO is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brandes Investment Partners holds 4,509K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,567K shares , representing a decrease of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TIGO by 51.45% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 930K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 976K shares , representing a decrease of 4.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TIGO by 24.36% over the last quarter.

BISMX - Brandes International Small Cap Equity Fund Class I holds 666K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 613K shares , representing an increase of 7.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TIGO by 15.56% over the last quarter.

LB Partners holds 502K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 500K shares , representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TIGO by 0.57% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 321K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 237K shares , representing an increase of 26.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TIGO by 77.36% over the last quarter.

Millicom International Cellular Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Millicom International Cellular SA is a Luxembourgish fixed line and mobile telecommunications services provider dedicated to emerging markets in Latin America operating under the Tigo brand.

