Scotiabank Maintains Macerich (MAC) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2025, Scotiabank maintained coverage of Macerich (NYSE:MAC) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.07% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Macerich is $20.01/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 14.07% from its latest reported closing price of $17.54 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Macerich is 851MM, a decrease of 22.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 647 funds or institutions reporting positions in Macerich. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 1.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAC is 0.21%, an increase of 10.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.77% to 325,805K shares. The put/call ratio of MAC is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 15,048K shares representing 5.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,359K shares , representing a decrease of 2.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAC by 8.46% over the last quarter.

Smead Capital Management holds 14,932K shares representing 5.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,074K shares , representing a decrease of 7.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAC by 0.82% over the last quarter.

SMVLX - Smead Value Fund Investor Class Shares holds 14,343K shares representing 5.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,572K shares , representing a decrease of 15.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAC by 2.15% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 11,522K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,653K shares , representing an increase of 42.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAC by 81.15% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,386K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,328K shares , representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAC by 13.64% over the last quarter.

