Scotiabank Maintains Eversource Energy (ES) Sector Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 6, 2025, Scotiabank maintained coverage of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) with a Sector Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.32% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Eversource Energy is $76.04/share. The forecasts range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $91.35. The average price target represents an increase of 6.32% from its latest reported closing price of $71.52 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Eversource Energy is 12,217MM, a decrease of 7.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,692 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eversource Energy. This is an increase of 47 owner(s) or 2.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ES is 0.22%, an increase of 6.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.87% to 353,235K shares. The put/call ratio of ES is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,800K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,595K shares , representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ES by 6.99% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,428K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,192K shares , representing an increase of 2.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ES by 6.89% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 9,273K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,061K shares , representing an increase of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ES by 6.64% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,109K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,899K shares , representing an increase of 2.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ES by 4.04% over the last quarter.

Magellan Asset Management holds 6,952K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,876K shares , representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ES by 2.64% over the last quarter.

