Scotiabank downgrades TD on lack out guidance amid uncertainty

December 06, 2024 — 06:57 am EST

Scotiabank downgraded TD Bank (TD) to Sector Perform from Outperform with a price target of C$81, down from C$98. The firm understands why TD pulled its medium-term financial targets, but does not see why investors need to wait until the second half of next year to get a clearer sense of what management believes is the earnings power of the company under its U.S. consent order. While the incoming CEO wanting to conduct a strategic review is reasonable, these are “no ordinary times for the bank,” the analyst tells investors in a research note. Scotiabank expected a “little more guidance amid all the uncertainty.”

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

