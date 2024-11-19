Scorpius Holdings launches Scorpius Ventures

Scorpius announced the launch of Scorpius Ventures, a new business unit designed to support emerging biotech companies with a flexible American onshoring model. By combining service fees with an equity stake, Scorpius Ventures lowers financial barriers for its partners to onshore production of their biologics, creating a mutually beneficial pathway to accelerate biotech advancements. “At Scorpius, we’re committed to enabling biotech innovation by aiming to reduce financial obstacles and creating true partnerships,” said Jeff Wolf, CEO of Scorpius Holdings (SCPX). “Through Scorpius Ventures, we’re providing biotech companies the resources they need to advance critical therapies through a hybrid fee and equity model, thereby, fostering shared success while advancing our mission to strengthen U.S. biosecurity and manufacturing independence.”

