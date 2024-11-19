News & Insights

Stocks

Scorpius Holdings launches Scorpius Ventures

November 19, 2024 — 07:40 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Scorpius announced the launch of Scorpius Ventures, a new business unit designed to support emerging biotech companies with a flexible American onshoring model. By combining service fees with an equity stake, Scorpius Ventures lowers financial barriers for its partners to onshore production of their biologics, creating a mutually beneficial pathway to accelerate biotech advancements. “At Scorpius, we’re committed to enabling biotech innovation by aiming to reduce financial obstacles and creating true partnerships,” said Jeff Wolf, CEO of Scorpius Holdings (SCPX). “Through Scorpius Ventures, we’re providing biotech companies the resources they need to advance critical therapies through a hybrid fee and equity model, thereby, fostering shared success while advancing our mission to strengthen U.S. biosecurity and manufacturing independence.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on SCPX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SCPX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.