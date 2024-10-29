News & Insights

Stocks

Scorpio Tankers Reports Strong Q3 and Expands Dividends

October 29, 2024 — 04:47 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Scorpio Tankers (STNG) has released an update.

Scorpio Tankers announced impressive financial results for Q3 2024, with a net income of $158.7 million and a declared dividend of $0.40 per share. The company also made strategic moves, including the sale of vessels and a $89.1 million investment in DHT Holdings, reflecting confidence in the tanker market. Additionally, Scorpio has expanded its securities repurchase program, signaling a strong financial position and commitment to shareholder value.

For further insights into STNG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

STNG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.