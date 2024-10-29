Scorpio Tankers Reports Strong Q3 and Expands Dividends

Scorpio Tankers (STNG) has released an update.

Scorpio Tankers announced impressive financial results for Q3 2024, with a net income of $158.7 million and a declared dividend of $0.40 per share. The company also made strategic moves, including the sale of vessels and a $89.1 million investment in DHT Holdings, reflecting confidence in the tanker market. Additionally, Scorpio has expanded its securities repurchase program, signaling a strong financial position and commitment to shareholder value.

