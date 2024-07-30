News & Insights

SCOR Slips To Loss In Q2, Insurance Revenues Rise; SCOR L&H CEO To Resign

(RTTNews) - SCOR SE (SZCRF.PK), a French tier 1 reinsurance company, reported Tuesday that its second-quarter group net loss was 308 million euros, compared to prior year's profit of 192 million euros, impacted mainly by a negative insurance service result in L&H reinsurance.

Adjusted net loss was 283 million euros in the latest quarter.

Insurance revenue grew 4 percent to 4.09 billion euros from last year's 3.93 billion euros.

P&C insurance revenue stands at 2.03 billion euros, up 8.7 percent from last year's 1.87 billion euros. The growth was 8.4 percent at constant exchange rates.

L&H insurance revenue edged down 0.3 percent to 2.05 billion euros.

Further, the company said Frieder Knupling, CEO of SCOR L&H since 2021, has decided to pursue new professional opportunities and will leave the Group.

Until further notice, Thierry Leger, Chief Executive Officer, will take over the management of L&H.

