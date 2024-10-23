Scope Technologies Offers Quantum-Resilient Cloud Storage

Scope Carbon Corp (TSE:SCPE) has released an update.

Scope Technologies has launched a subscription model offering advanced encrypted, quantum-resilient cloud storage solutions to individuals and small businesses. The service provides top-tier data security with flexible pricing, allowing users to protect their data from future cyber threats. This initiative makes high-level security accessible to smaller entities, ensuring seamless integration and scalability.

For further insights into TSE:SCPE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.