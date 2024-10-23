News & Insights

Stocks

Scope Technologies Offers Quantum-Resilient Cloud Storage

October 23, 2024 — 03:03 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Scope Carbon Corp (TSE:SCPE) has released an update.

Scope Technologies has launched a subscription model offering advanced encrypted, quantum-resilient cloud storage solutions to individuals and small businesses. The service provides top-tier data security with flexible pricing, allowing users to protect their data from future cyber threats. This initiative makes high-level security accessible to smaller entities, ensuring seamless integration and scalability.

For further insights into TSE:SCPE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.