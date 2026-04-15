And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF, which added 460,000 units, for a 38.7% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of PUI, in morning trading today GE Vernova is up about 0.3%, and Oneok is lower by about 0.5%.
VIDEO: SCO, PUI: Big ETF Inflows
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