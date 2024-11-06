Science Group PLC Buys Back Shares, Alters Shareholding

Science (GB:SAG) has released an update.

Science Group PLC has repurchased 15,000 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 463.67 pence per share, marking a small yet strategic move to hold these shares in treasury. This transaction, executed through Panmure Liberum Limited, represents 0.03% of the voting rights, potentially affecting shareholder calculations under FCA rules. The total number of shares in issue now stands at 44,950,365, excluding the treasury shares.

For further insights into GB:SAG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.