Science Group PLC Buys Back Shares, Alters Shareholding

November 06, 2024 — 02:17 am EST

Science (GB:SAG) has released an update.

Science Group PLC has repurchased 15,000 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 463.67 pence per share, marking a small yet strategic move to hold these shares in treasury. This transaction, executed through Panmure Liberum Limited, represents 0.03% of the voting rights, potentially affecting shareholder calculations under FCA rules. The total number of shares in issue now stands at 44,950,365, excluding the treasury shares.

