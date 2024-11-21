SciDev Ltd Secures Shareholder Support at AGM

SciDev Ltd (AU:SDV) has released an update.
SciDev Ltd announced that all resolutions at the 2024 Annual General Meeting were successfully passed, highlighting strong shareholder support for the company’s strategic initiatives. As a leader in environmental solutions for water-intensive industries, SciDev continues to focus on enhancing operational efficiencies and reducing environmental footprints across various sectors.
