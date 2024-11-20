News & Insights

SciDev Ltd Reports Record Financial Results and Growth

November 20, 2024 — 10:39 pm EST

SciDev Ltd (AU:SDV) has released an update.

SciDev Ltd has reported a record-breaking financial year with a 22% increase in annual revenue to $109.2 million and a more than 100% rise in EBITDA to $8.8 million. The company also generated substantial operating cash flow of $6.5 million and established a new financial facility with Westpac to support further growth. With strong performances across its divisions, particularly in Energy Services, SciDev is poised for future expansion without the need for additional capital raising.

