Schrodinger presents SGR-3515 preclinical data at ENA 2024

Schrodinger (SDGR) announced new preclinical data on SGR-3515, its investigational Wee1/Myt1 inhibitor, during a poster session at the 36th EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium. The data demonstrate that in preclinical models, treatment with SGR-3515 results in synergistic anti-tumor activity that leads to deeper and more durable responses compared to inhibitors that target only Wee1 or Myt1. The preclinical data also show that SGR-3515 has a favorable pharmacological profile and dosing schedule that supports evaluating intermittent dosing in patients. Wee1 and Myt1 kinases regulate the cell cycle and DNA damage response, allowing time for DNA repair before cell division takes place. Concurrent loss of function or inhibition of Wee1 and Myt1 confers selective vulnerability in cancer cells, a mechanism referred to as synthetic lethality, which has become an emerging therapeutic strategy for a range of cancers. A Phase 1 dose-escalation study of SGR-3515 in patients with advanced solid tumors is ongoing in the U.S. and Canada, and initial data from the clinical study is expected in the second half of 2025. Schrodinger will also present preclinical data from its PRMT5-MTA program during a poster session on October 25. Schrodinger scientists have identified a novel series of selective, potent PRMT5-MTA inhibitors and are optimizing lead compounds for use in peripheral and brain tumors.

