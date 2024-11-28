Schroders Capital Trust Reduces Share Count with Buyback

Schroder UK Public Private Trust (GB:INOV) has released an update.

Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust recently repurchased 120,000 of its own shares at 9.9 pence each, reducing its total share count to 816,960,026. This move could indicate confidence in the company’s value and aims to enhance shareholder value by decreasing the total number of shares outstanding. Investors may find this a noteworthy development as it reshapes the company’s share structure.

