Schroder UK Trust Repurchases Shares, Updates Capital

Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust has repurchased 120,000 of its ordinary shares at 10 pence each, reducing the total number of shares in circulation. This transaction leaves the company with a total of 817,560,026 voting rights, which shareholders can use to assess changes in their ownership stakes.

