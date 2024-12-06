Schroder European Real Estate Trust Announces AGM Details

Schroder European Real Estate ate ate Investment (GB:SERE) has released an update.

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust has announced that its Annual General Meeting will be held on March 17, 2025, in London. Shareholders are urged to check the company’s website for details and ensure their eligibility to participate by registering by March 7, 2025. The company holds primary and secondary listings on the London Stock Exchange and JSE Limited, respectively.

