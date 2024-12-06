News & Insights

Stocks

Schroder European Real Estate Trust Announces AGM Details

December 06, 2024 — 02:13 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Schroder European Real Estate ate ate Investment (GB:SERE) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust has announced that its Annual General Meeting will be held on March 17, 2025, in London. Shareholders are urged to check the company’s website for details and ensure their eligibility to participate by registering by March 7, 2025. The company holds primary and secondary listings on the London Stock Exchange and JSE Limited, respectively.

For further insights into GB:SERE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.