Schroder BSC Trust Seeks Sustainability Amendments

November 11, 2024 — 10:42 am EST

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust Plc (GB:SBSI) has released an update.

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust has announced a general meeting set for November 25, 2024, to discuss potential amendments to its investment policy. These changes aim to align with the FCA’s Sustainability Disclosure Requirements, allowing the trust to maintain its status as an ‘impact fund.’ Investors are encouraged to stay informed as the company seeks to enhance its sustainability credentials.

