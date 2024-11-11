Schroder BSC Trust Seeks Sustainability Amendments

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust Plc (GB:SBSI) has released an update.

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust has announced a general meeting set for November 25, 2024, to discuss potential amendments to its investment policy. These changes aim to align with the FCA’s Sustainability Disclosure Requirements, allowing the trust to maintain its status as an ‘impact fund.’ Investors are encouraged to stay informed as the company seeks to enhance its sustainability credentials.

For further insights into GB:SBSI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.