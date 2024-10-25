Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust Releases Annual Report

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust Plc (GB:SBSI) has released an update.

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust has submitted its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended June 2024 to the National Storage Mechanism, making it available for public inspection. This move allows investors and interested parties to review the company’s financial performance over the past year.

