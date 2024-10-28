News & Insights

Schroder British Opportunities Trust Sees Shift in Voting Rights

October 28, 2024 — 07:47 am EDT

Schroder British Opportunities Trust Plc (GB:SBO) has released an update.

Schroder British Opportunities Trust Plc has witnessed a significant change in voting rights, as 1607 Capital Partners, LLC, based in the United States, reported holding over 5% of the company’s voting rights. This development highlights the involvement of major U.S.-based financial institutions such as The Northern Trust Company, Bank of New York Mellon, and State Street Global Advisors. Investors looking at the Trust’s stock should keep an eye on these shifts in shareholding dynamics.

