Schnitzer Steel Announces Board Member Resignation

November 06, 2024 — 05:27 pm EST

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( (RDUS) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Michael W. Sutherlin has resigned from the Board of Directors of Radius Recycling, Inc. due to personal reasons, not due to any disagreements with the company. His departure leaves the board with seven members, maintaining the same number as before the recent addition of independent member Mauro Gregorio.

