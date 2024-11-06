Schnitzer Steel Announces Board Member Resignation

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( (RDUS) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Michael W. Sutherlin has resigned from the Board of Directors of Radius Recycling, Inc. due to personal reasons, not due to any disagreements with the company. His departure leaves the board with seven members, maintaining the same number as before the recent addition of independent member Mauro Gregorio.

Learn more about RDUS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.