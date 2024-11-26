Schneider National price target raised to $38 from $35 at BofA

BofA raised the firm’s price target on Schneider National (SNDR) to $38 from $35 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after Schneider acquired Cowan Systems, a Maryland-based dedicated truckload carrier with 1,800 trucks and a portfolio of complimentary services. Schneider targets immediate accretion from Cowen, despite higher interest expense, notes the firm, which raised its FY25 and FY26 EPS estimates 12% and 16%, respectively, to $1.25 and $2.15.
