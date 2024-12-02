Schneider Electric Showcases India Growth Opportunities

Schneider Electric (FR:SU) has released an update.

Schneider Electric is hosting a two-day investor event in Hyderabad, India, highlighting its operations in India, which is its third largest market by revenue. The event includes presentations on growth opportunities, Schneider’s multi-brand strategy, and its role in the global supply chain, along with a site visit to its Advanced Smart Factory. Attendees will gain insights from keynotes and customer testimonials, emphasizing Schneider’s commitment to sustainability and efficiency in the region.

