Schneider Electric Initiates Share Buyback Program

Schneider Electric (FR:SU) has released an update.
Schneider Electric has repurchased 185,686 of its own shares, amounting to approximately 0.03% of its share capital, for a total of €44.3 million. This buyback is part of a program to meet long-term incentive plans for employees and executives. The company aims to drive sustainable growth as a leader in industrial technology and efficiency solutions.
