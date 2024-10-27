Schneider Electric helping electrify future, time to buy stock, Barron’s says

Schneider Electric (SBGSY) might not be a household name in the U.S., but there’s a good chance an investor has one of its “Square D” breaker boxes in their basement. Its business is much more than fuses and electrical outlets, though. Its 168,000-strong global workforce makes hardware and software enabling the electrification of just about everything, Al Root writes in this week’s edition of Barron’s. Sales in 2024 are expected to come in at about $41 billion, up about 5% from the previous year, driven, in part, by insatiable electricity demand from power-hungry AI data centers. If all goes well, the stock can gain 25% in the coming year, the author writes.

