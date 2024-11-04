Schneider Electric Appoints Olivier Blum as CEO

Schneider Electric (FR:SU) has released an update.

Schneider Electric has appointed Olivier Blum as the new CEO to drive its strategic growth and development. Blum, who has been with the company for over 30 years, brings extensive experience and a proven leadership track record. This leadership transition comes as the company aims to accelerate its energy management initiatives.

For further insights into FR:SU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.