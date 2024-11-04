News & Insights

Schneider Electric Appoints Olivier Blum as CEO

November 04, 2024 — 02:03 am EST

Schneider Electric (FR:SU) has released an update.

Schneider Electric has appointed Olivier Blum as the new CEO to drive its strategic growth and development. Blum, who has been with the company for over 30 years, brings extensive experience and a proven leadership track record. This leadership transition comes as the company aims to accelerate its energy management initiatives.

