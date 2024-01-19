Schlumberger Ltd. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.11 billion, or $0.77 per share. This compares with $1.07 billion, or $0.74 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Schlumberger Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $1.24 billion or $0.86 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.84 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.1% to $8.99 billion from $7.88 billion last year.

Schlumberger Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $1.11 Bln. vs. $1.07 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.77 vs. $0.74 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.84 -Revenue (Q4): $8.99 Bln vs. $7.88 Bln last year.

