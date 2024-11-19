Schibsted ASA Unveils Strategic Growth Plans

Schibsted ASA (GB:0MHM) has released an update.

Schibsted ASA is set to enhance its marketplace business by focusing on strategic ambitions and financial frameworks to drive growth across its verticals. The company plans to streamline its portfolio and organization to deliver superior products and expand market share in the Nordics, aiming for substantial margin expansion in the medium term. Schibsted’s strategy includes selective acquisitions, progressive dividends, and returning surplus cash to shareholders, all designed to unlock shareholder value.

