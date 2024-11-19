News & Insights

Stocks

Schibsted ASA Unveils Strategic Growth Plans

November 19, 2024 — 01:33 am EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Schibsted ASA (GB:0MHM) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Schibsted ASA is set to enhance its marketplace business by focusing on strategic ambitions and financial frameworks to drive growth across its verticals. The company plans to streamline its portfolio and organization to deliver superior products and expand market share in the Nordics, aiming for substantial margin expansion in the medium term. Schibsted’s strategy includes selective acquisitions, progressive dividends, and returning surplus cash to shareholders, all designed to unlock shareholder value.

For further insights into GB:0MHM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.