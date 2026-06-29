Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, which added 41,750,000 units, or a 9.8% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SCHH, in morning trading today Welltower is off about 0.4%, and Prologis is lower by about 1.4%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the KRWX ETF, which added 20,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: SCHH, KRWX: Big ETF Inflows

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