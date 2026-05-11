Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, where 32,850,000 units were destroyed, or a 1.9% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SCHG, in morning trading today Nvidia is up about 2%, and Apple is lower by about 0.1%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the ProShares Ultra High Yield, which lost 70,000 of its units, representing a 38.9% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of UJB, in morning trading today Proshares Genius Money Market ETF is trading flat.

VIDEO: SCHG, UJB: Big ETF Outflows

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