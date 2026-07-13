Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the Schwab International Equity ETF, which added 12,400,000 units, or a 0.5% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SCHF, in morning trading today Sunbelt Rentals Holdings is down about 0.4%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the QBQV ETF, which added 100,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: SCHF, QBQV: Big ETF Inflows

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