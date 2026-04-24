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SCHD, HOOZ: Big ETF Inflows

April 24, 2026 — 11:17 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, which added 13,750,000 units, or a 0.5% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SCHD, in morning trading today Texas Instruments is down about 2.3%, and UnitedHealth Group is lower by about 0.2%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Defiance Daily Target 2X Short HOOD ETF, which added 60,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units.

SCHD, HOOZ: Big ETF InflowsVIDEO: SCHD, HOOZ: Big ETF Inflows

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

SCHD
HOOZ
TXN
UNH

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