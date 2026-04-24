Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, which added 13,750,000 units, or a 0.5% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SCHD, in morning trading today Texas Instruments is down about 2.3%, and UnitedHealth Group is lower by about 0.2%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Defiance Daily Target 2X Short HOOD ETF, which added 60,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: SCHD, HOOZ: Big ETF Inflows

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