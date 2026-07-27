And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the CrossingBridge Ultra-Short Duration ETF, which added 220,000 units, for a 37.9% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of CUSD, in morning trading today Quetta Acquisition is down about 0.8%, and Flag Ship Acquisition is relatively unchanged.
VIDEO: SCHD, CUSD: Big ETF Inflows
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