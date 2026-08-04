Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, which added 37,650,000 units, or a 1.2% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SCHD, in morning trading today Abbott Laboratories is off about 1.6%, and Merck is higher by about 0.5%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Tradr 2X Long BE Daily ETF, which added 2,075,000 units, for a 39.3% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: SCHD, BEX: Big ETF Inflows

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