SCD Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

Looking at the chart above, SCD's low point in its 52 week range is $13.79 per share, with $16.5609 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.38.
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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.