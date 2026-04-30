SCD Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund (Symbol: SCD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $15.22, changing hands as high as $15.44 per share. LMP Capital and Income Fund shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SCD's low point in its 52 week range is $13.79 per share, with $16.5609 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.38.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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