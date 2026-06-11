SCCG Ex-Dividend Reminder - 6/15/26

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SCCG is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 8.03% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCCG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SCCG's low point in its 52 week range is $18.72 per share, with $25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.90.
In Thursday trading, Sachem Capital Corp 8.00% Notes Due 2027 shares are currently up about 0.2% on the day.
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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.