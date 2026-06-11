SCCG Ex-Dividend Reminder - 6/15/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/15/26, Sachem Capital Corp 8.00% Notes Due 2027 (Symbol: SCCG) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.50, payable on 6/30/26. As a percentage of SCCG's recent stock price of $24.90, this dividend works out to approximately 2.01%, so look for shares of Sachem Capital Corp 8.00% Notes Due 2027 to trade 2.01% lower — all else being equal — when SCCG shares open for trading on 6/15/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SCCG is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 8.03% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCCG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SCCG's low point in its 52 week range is $18.72 per share, with $25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.90.

In Thursday trading, Sachem Capital Corp 8.00% Notes Due 2027 shares are currently up about 0.2% on the day.

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Further SCCG Research:

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