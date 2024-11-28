Scandium Canada Restructures with New CFO and Division

Imperial Mining Group Ltd. Class A (TSE:SCD) has released an update.

Scandium Canada Ltd. has announced significant changes to its management team and corporate structure, including the appointment of Steve Nadeau as the new Chief Financial Officer and the establishment of a new division focused on aluminum-scandium alloys for 3D printing. These strategic moves aim to enhance the company’s development and bring value to shareholders.

