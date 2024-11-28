News & Insights

Stocks

Scandium Canada Restructures with New CFO and Division

November 28, 2024 — 09:39 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Imperial Mining Group Ltd. Class A (TSE:SCD) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Scandium Canada Ltd. has announced significant changes to its management team and corporate structure, including the appointment of Steve Nadeau as the new Chief Financial Officer and the establishment of a new division focused on aluminum-scandium alloys for 3D printing. These strategic moves aim to enhance the company’s development and bring value to shareholders.

For further insights into TSE:SCD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.