Scancell Holdings to Launch £9 Million Capital Raise

Scancell Holdings (GB:SCLP) has released an update.
Scancell Holdings is launching a retail offer to raise up to £1 million through the issuance of new ordinary shares, alongside a £8.5 million placement to bolster its working capital. Existing UK shareholders can participate through the Winterflood Retail Access Platform at a discounted price. The company aims to strengthen its financial position, with new shares set to trade on AIM by December 10, 2024.
