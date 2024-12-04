Scancell Holdings to Launch £9 Million Capital Raise

Scancell Holdings (GB:SCLP) has released an update.

Scancell Holdings is launching a retail offer to raise up to £1 million through the issuance of new ordinary shares, alongside a £8.5 million placement to bolster its working capital. Existing UK shareholders can participate through the Winterflood Retail Access Platform at a discounted price. The company aims to strengthen its financial position, with new shares set to trade on AIM by December 10, 2024.

